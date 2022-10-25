Latest Episode in the CNN Series Being… Airs Saturday, October 29th at 8pmET What is it like being the Nation’s first ever Second Gentleman? In Being…The Second Gentleman, CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash sits down with Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff for an exclusive interview to find out. As his wife makes history as the first female Vice President, Emhoff is working to define his own role in the administration, doing a job only women have done for over 200 years. During his conversation with Bash, he talks candidly about adjusting to life in politics and leaving his own career behind. The Second Gentleman also opens up about a provocative topic: redefining masculinity. Emhoff welcomed Bash to the Naval Observatory, his official residence with the Vice President, where he opened up about his Jewish faith, his blended family, and his relationship with Harris. CNN will air Being…The Second Gentleman, the latest episode in the Being…series on Saturday, October 29th at 8pmET. Being…The Second Gentleman with Dana Bash will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps, or CNNgo where available. The episode will also be available On Demand beginning Sunday, October 30 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Press Contact: Dylan.Rose.Geerlings@warnermedia.com ###