CNN Audio Sets November 17 Premiere Date For New Podcast “The Assignment With Audie Cornish”

Weekly Episodes Drop Every Thursday

NEW YORK, NY – October 19, 2022 – CNN Audio announced today that CNN Anchor and Correspondent Audie Cornish’s new podcast, The Assignment with Audie Cornish, will premiere Thursday, November 17.

In this candid weekly show, Cornish will convene conversations with everyday people at the center of debates that are rocking the culture with topics spanning the arts, education, politics, business, and sports – people living behind the headlines in the very heart of the zeitgeist. Listeners will hear stories from inside the communities and cultures shaping what we experience.

“I’m thrilled to launch The Assignment with the CNN Audio team. I’ve long wanted a show that spotlights the voices of real people living through stories at the intersection of hard news and pop culture,” says Cornish. “Nothing is off-limits, as we jump into thought-provoking conversations grappling with issues most of us only argue about.”

The news veteran joined CNN in January after nearly two decades in journalism, co-hosting NPR’s flagship news program, All Things Considered. She earned a George Peabody Award for her work with David Isay’s StoryCorps 9/11 Project, and the National Press Foundation recognized her work with the 2020 Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism.

The Assignment with Audie Cornish will debut new episodes every Thursday and will be available to listen on CNN Audio or wherever you get your podcasts.

