Veronica Miracle joins CNN as a correspondent based in San Francisco

Veronica Miracle joins CNN as a correspondent based in San Francisco, it was announced today.

Miracle joined CNN from KABC in Los Angeles, California, where she anchored weekend evening newscasts and reported special projects and enterprise stories. She covered live breaking national and local news, including the deadly shooting at a concert in Las Vegas, the flooding of Houston from Hurricane Harvey, and multiple wildfires in California. She was also part of the Oscars coverage for ABC’s nationally syndicated show. This year, she was awarded the Los Angeles-area Emmy Award for “Finding Family: The Long Road Home,” a timely report about children in the Los Angeles County foster care system. It’s one of several documentaries she produced, wrote, edited, and hosted as a special projects reporter.

Previously, Miracle was an anchor and reporter for KFSN in Fresno, California; KLEW in Lewiston, Idaho. In Fresno, a series of Miracle’s reports helped free a woman from jail after she was wrongfully accused of crimes she didn’t commit.

Miracle is an adjunct professor of journalism at Syracuse University. She is also an associate leader of the U.S.-Japan Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building people-to-people connection to strengthen the U.S.-Japan relationship. She was born in Osaka, Japan, where most of her family still lives today and is conversationally fluent in Japanese.

Miracle graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a Master of Science in Journalism, specializing in Journalism Innovation. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington State University in Broadcast Journalism, with a minor in Political Science, where she was a President’s Honor Roll Recipient.