CNN Wins 7 Total News & Documentary Emmy® Awards

CNN Films won two Emmy® Awards on Night 2 of the 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards, honoring documentary programming. This brings CNN’s total to 7 News & Documentary Emmys.

Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street, directed by Salima Koroma, won an Emmy® for Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary

The Hunt for Planet B, directed by Nathaniel Kahn, won an Emmy® for Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary.

CNN’s complete list of News & Documentary Emmy® Awards are as follows:

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

The Lead with Jake Tapper: 9-Year-Old Afghan Sold into Marriage

Correspondent: Anna Coren

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

CNN Special Report: Eating Planet Earth: The Future of Your Food

Correspondent: Bill Weir

Outstanding Research: News

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide

Correspondent: Nima Elbagir

Outstanding Live News Special

The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News

CNN Digital: The Hippie Trail

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary

CNN Films: Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

CNN Films: The Hunt for Planet B

In addition to these 7 News & Documentary Emmy® Awards, CNN Original Series earned a Primetime Emmy® Award earlier this month for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special).