CNN Wins 7 Total News & Documentary Emmy® Awards
CNN Films won two Emmy® Awards on Night 2 of the 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards, honoring documentary programming. This brings CNN’s total to 7 News & Documentary Emmys.
Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street, directed by Salima Koroma, won an Emmy® for Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary
The Hunt for Planet B, directed by Nathaniel Kahn, won an Emmy® for Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary.
CNN’s complete list of News & Documentary Emmy® Awards are as follows:
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form
The Lead with Jake Tapper: 9-Year-Old Afghan Sold into Marriage
Correspondent: Anna Coren
Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage
CNN Special Report: Eating Planet Earth: The Future of Your Food
Correspondent: Bill Weir
Outstanding Research: News
Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide
Correspondent: Nima Elbagir
Outstanding Live News Special
The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News
CNN Digital: The Hippie Trail
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary
CNN Films: Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street
Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary
CNN Films: The Hunt for Planet B
In addition to these 7 News & Documentary Emmy® Awards, CNN Original Series earned a Primetime Emmy® Award earlier this month for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special).