CNN Wins 5 News & Documentary Emmy® Awards – Night One
CNN won 5 Emmy® Awards on the first night of the 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards honoring news programming. CNN’s diverse recognitions include hard news, research, specials, and graphic design and art direction.
The ceremony continues tomorrow night at 7:30pm ET in New York City with documentary programming.
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form
The Lead with Jake Tapper: 9-Year-Old Afghan Sold into Marriage
Correspondent: Anna Coren
Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage
CNN Special Report: Eating Planet Earth: The Future of Your Food
Correspondent: Bill Weir
Outstanding Research: News
Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide
Correspondent: Nima Elbagir
Outstanding Live News Special
The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News
CNN Digital: The Hippie Trail
In addition to these 5 News & Documentary Emmy® Awards, CNN Original Series earned a Primetime Emmy® Award earlier this month for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special).