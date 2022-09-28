CNN Wins 5 News & Documentary Emmy® Awards – Night One

CNN won 5 Emmy® Awards on the first night of the 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards honoring news programming. CNN’s diverse recognitions include hard news, research, specials, and graphic design and art direction.

The ceremony continues tomorrow night at 7:30pm ET in New York City with documentary programming.

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

The Lead with Jake Tapper: 9-Year-Old Afghan Sold into Marriage

Correspondent: Anna Coren

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

CNN Special Report: Eating Planet Earth: The Future of Your Food

Correspondent: Bill Weir

Outstanding Research: News

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide

Correspondent: Nima Elbagir

Outstanding Live News Special

The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News

CNN Digital: The Hippie Trail

In addition to these 5 News & Documentary Emmy® Awards, CNN Original Series earned a Primetime Emmy® Award earlier this month for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special).