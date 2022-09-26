Antena 3 to re-launch as CNN’s Exclusive News Partner in Romania

Romanian 24 hour news channel Antena 3 will re-launch on 27 September with new programming, state of the art studios and more international news coverage courtesy of its partnership with CNN.

The new-look channel marks Antena 3’s status as CNN’s Exclusive News Partner in Romania and follows months of the Antena 3 team working closely with CNN on all aspects of the channel, from revamping production and broadcasting through to newsgathering. As part of its partnership with CNN International Commercial, Antena 3 will also have more access to CNN reporting and content for usage in its output.

This move builds on the success that Antena 3 has seen with News Hour with CNN – a show exec-produced by CNN, which has become the most watched news show in its time slot and grown market share for that slot by over 30% since its launch in May 2021.

By enhancing the editorial capabilities of its affiliate, CNN will also have greater reciprocal access to Antena 3’s content at a time when CNN is extensively covering Central and Eastern Europe and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The new channel will be inaugurated at a launch event at the Royal Palace in Bucharest on 26 September with a signing ceremony between Rani Raad, President, CNN Worldwide Commercial, and Mihai Gadea, CEO of Antena 3.

“From the very outset of CNN, our strong relationships with affiliate partners have enhanced the editorial footprint and improved the way news is reported by both CNN and our affiliates,” said Rani Raad. “At this critical moment when the eyes of the world are on Central and Eastern Europe, it is important for CNN to have a strong partner in Romania as we extensively cover news from this region in light of the conflict in Ukraine. Following months of collaboration and hard work from CNN and Antena 3, the new-look Antena 3 will build on the success of News Hour with CNN and bring a different, high quality news product to the Romanian market.”

“The eleven years during which we been affiliated to CNN have been full of events and times of change important not only to Romania but also in the history of the whole world,” said Mihai Gadea. “The strengthening of our companies’ partnership to enhance Antena 3’s output and become CNN’s Exclusive News Partner in Romania comes at an important time. This development is not just a key milestone for Antena 3 but also for Romania and our country’s media industry as we prepare to deliver news that upholds the very highest standards of journalism.”