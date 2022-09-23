CNN explores the global tech scene in new show ‘Decoded’

New tech series Decoded launches on CNN International

As the world continues to change at an accelerated pace, the impact that technology can have on economies, communities, and livelihoods has never been more apparent. In a brand-new series, CNN explores these impacts, the tech breakthroughs powering them, and why they matter.

Hosted by CNN reporter Anna Stewart, Decoded meets the people shaping the fourth industrial revolution, travelling around the world to tell the biggest tech stories.

Each 30-minute show will demonstrate how technology unites the world. Throughout the six-episode series, CNN will highlight topics including: AI machine learning, 3D printing and crypto currency.

The first episode examines the metaverse, with Stewart visiting Dubai’s Museum of the Future, speaking to Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth and Philip Rosedale, founder of Second Life.

Host Anna Stewart said, “Filming Decoded has been a fascinating experience. It’s been exciting to see the innovation and creativity in the tech industry and get to try all these breakthroughs myself. Wearing VR headsets and entering the metaverse has converted me from a cynic to a firm believer that this technology is the future.”

“Decoded adds a fresh dimension to CNN’s portfolio of tech-focused programming”, said CNN International SVP and Global Head of Features Content Ellana Lee. “As well as profiling pioneering technology the show explored some innovative production techniques, allowing our teams to trial new methods of storytelling, and even hosting programming meetings in the metaverse.”

Decoded premieres Saturday 24 September on CNN International.