CNN Releases First Look and Announces New CNN Original Series “(More Than) A Cooking Show” with Alison Roman to Debut on CNN This Fall

NEW YORK – (September 22, 2022) – CNN announced today that renowned chef and author Alison Roman is coming to the cable network with (More Than) A Cooking Show. Produced by Zero Point Zero Production, the new CNN Original Series will premiere on CNN this fall.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to share this show with the world – at long last,” said Alison Roman. “It’s a true dream to have a home at CNN, even better to have had the chance to work with ZPZ on making this concept a reality. We’re all beyond collectively excited to reimagine what a cooking show can be, to make something new and have the best time doing it.”

Every recipe from Roman’s repertoire has a personal story – some joyful, some embarrassing – and in any case, incredibly relatable. In (More Than) A Cooking Show, she embarks on a journey to learn about some of her favorite ingredients – where they come from, how to cook them, and why we should and must love eating them as much as she does. Across four vibrant episodes, CNN audiences are invited into Roman’s kitchen, where a “try-new-things” approach to cooking is inevitable and wholeheartedly encouraged, and to join her on her travels around New York and halfway across the globe to the Amalfi coast. With her inimitable style and signature wit, (More Than) A Cooking Show brings Roman’s interior musings to life as she shares her most delicious recipes and whips up new culinary delights.

“Alison’s enthusiasm for the art of cooking is infectious; whether it be her spring chicken with crispy leeks or shallot pasta recipe, you simply want to cook with her,” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President of Talent and Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “In (More Than) A Cooking Show, we are delighted to invite Alison into kitchens across the country, introducing CNN audiences to new dishes and flavors on her journey to create and taste good food.”

Executive producers for (More Than) A Cooking Show are Alison Roman, Chris Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, and Shawn Cuddy for Zero Point Zero Production, and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Jon Adler for CNN Original Series.

Roman is a New York-based cook, writer, and author of the New York Times bestseller, Nothing Fancy as well as Dining In. She also produces her own cooking YouTube series, Home Movies, alongside writing a popular newsletter, a newsletter. Previously, she was a columnist for NYT Cooking and editor at Bon Appetit magazine where she developed recipes and wrote about food and cooking. Before joining the editorial world, she worked as a pastry chef at places such as Quince in San Francisco and Momofuku Milk Bar in New York. Originally from Los Angeles, she is now proudly New York-based.

