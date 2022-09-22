Jake Tapper to Host CNN Tonight at 9:00pm; Alisyn Camerota and Laura Coates to Host 10:00pm-12:00am ET Hours of CNN Tonight from October 10th to November 11th

CNN today announced a fall programming lineup to best serve its audiences for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Filled with smart and informative news and analysis, the new schedule will go into effect October 10th and continue through the week of the November 8th elections.

Jake Tapper, chief Washington correspondent and anchor of The Lead and State of the Union, will host the network’s 9pm ET hour from Washington. CNN Newsroom anchor Alisyn Camerota and CNN Senior Legal Analyst Laura Coates will share anchor responsibilities from 10pm-12am ET.

“The world has come to rely on Jake’s no-nonsense approach to covering the news, especially during high-stakes election cycles,” said Chris Licht, Chairman and CEO, CNN. “This move will showcase his tough reporting, smart analysis and consequential interviews as our audiences navigate the myriad of issues at stake in the midterms. By adding the insights, experience and strong voices of Alisyn and Laura, we will advance and expand on that coverage, creating something complimentary and compelling in primetime.”

Throughout the special programming schedule, anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar will each fill in for Tapper on The Lead from 4pm-5pm ET. The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer will pick up an hour, expanding its footprint to 5pm-7pm ET nightly. Erin Burnett OutFront and Anderson Cooper 360 will remain in their respective timeslots of 7-8pm ET and 8-9pm ET.

CNN Special Midterm Election Programming Schedule:

4pm-5pm ET: The Lead, anchored by John Berman/Brianna Keilar

5pm-7pm ET: The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer

7pm-8pm ET: Erin Burnett OutFront

8pm-9pm ET: Anderson Cooper 360

9pm ET: CNN Tonight, Jake Tapper

10pm-12am ET: CNN Tonight, Alisyn Camerota and Laura Coates

Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow will sign off their respective programs on Friday, October 7th to begin work on the network’s new morning news show launching later this year. Both will continue to appear across the network until then. Fill-in hosts for other programs will be announced in the coming days.