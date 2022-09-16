CNN announces ‘The Jazzy Golfer’ as new host of Living Golf

CNN announces that its long-running golfing series, Living Golf, will be fronted by Jasmine – better known as ‘The Jazzy Golfer’.

The monthly golf show travels the world to highlight the sport’s key topics and speak to the biggest names in the game. As well as profiling up-and-coming talent and visiting international tournaments, the programme focuses on how golf is developing to capture a new audience and what the future of the sport holds.

Jasmine launched ‘The Jazzy Golfer’ social media channels in 2017 with the desire to document her beginner’s journey in the game and to show that golf is a sport that could and should be played by all. She produces content designed to entertain, educate, and inspire, whilst increasing recognition of the importance and benefits of more women and juniors being encouraged to the game.

Jasmine, who has a large following across social media, also recently launched the UK Women’s Golf Community (UK WGC). The UK WGC is a supportive, online community for women who play golf, which is complimented by a series of social meetups all over the UK designed to bring women and girls together to play golf.

Jasmine said of joining the show, “I’m really looking forward to continuing my golfing journey in front of the cameras and meeting some of the world’s greatest golfers on iconic courses. As Living Golf will enable me to reach a global audience, I hope to inspire more women and girls to play golf and showcase a much-needed ‘Jazzing-Up’ of how the game is portrayed and perceived.”

CNN International SVP and Global Head of Features Content Ellana Lee said, “Living Golf is one of CNN International’s key sporting shows. Having a female presenter will bring a new perspective to our audiences around the world. We’ve always told women’s golfing stories, but now we’ll tell them through a female lens. Golf is changing and we want to reflect that change, highlighting the sport’s appeal to a new, younger, diverse audience.”

In the September episode of the show, Jasmine visits Switzerland to meet some stars of the European men’s game, including Ryder Cup hopefuls Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard. Plus, she profiles one of the world’s most beautiful golf courses, Crans-Sur-Sierre.