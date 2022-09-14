Two-time Emmy® Award-Winning CNN Original Series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Continues its Second Season Sunday, October 9 at 9pm ET/PT

Tucci Ventures to Sardinia, Calabria, Puglia, and Liguria Across Four New Episodes

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Promo: bit.ly/3QpC3PX

NEW YORK – Winner of both 2021 and 2022 Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy continues its second season with four new episodes. The CNN Original Series, produced by RAW, premieres Sunday, October 9 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® Award-winning actor Stanley Tucci indulges his passion for Italian cooking as he explores the stories and people behind the world’s most popular cuisine in Searching for Italy. Tucci, who is Italian on both sides, brings us on his journey to the bustling food markets and hidden trattorias of the Italian peninsula to discover the secrets and delights of its cooking, region by region. Across four visually stunning episodes, CNN audiences have a front row seat to experience the rich pesto alla Genovese in Liguria, the airy focaccia Barese in Puglia, and sharp pecorino shepherd’s cheese in Sardinia. In this deeply personal, witty, and warm odyssey of gastronomic delights, Tucci makes a special visit to Calabria, the region where his grandparents were born, to learn what has changed since he last visited as a twelve-year-old boy. Searching for Italy will regularly air on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

Executive producers for Searching for Italy are Stanley Tucci, Shauna Minoprio, Robin O’Sullivan, and Eve Kay for RAW, and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm, and Jon Adler for CNN Original Series.

Searching for Italy will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available. The series will also be available On Demand the day after the broadcast premiere to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

Searching for Italy season 1 and the first installment of season 2 are available to stream via the CNN Originals hub on discovery+, allowing subscribers to revisit past episodes ahead of the October 9 linear premiere on CNN. Visit the CNN Originals Hub within the discovery+ app or on the web at discoveryplus.com/channel/cnn-original.

