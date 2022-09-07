CITIZEN by CNN Returns with Weekly Virtual Event Series Through 2022 Midterms

Join the first CITIZEN by CNN event of the season on Wednesday, September 7 at 2PM ET

NEW YORK (September 7, 2022) – CITIZEN by CNN returns this fall with a slate of weekly virtual events set to run through the 2022 midterm elections in November. CITIZEN by CNN brings people together for conversations on the issues that matter most to them. These events will feature CNN journalists on the most pressing matters facing Americans today while encouraging audiences to be informed and get involved in the civic process. Participants have the opportunity to ask questions and engage live with CNN journalists, featured guests and newsmakers.

The first event will be Wednesday, September 7 at 2PM ET on the Countdown to Election Day 2022 featuring Dana Bash, Daniella Diaz, John King, and Manu Raju. RSVP at CNN.com/citizen.

Additional topics that will be covered during CITIZEN by CNN events this fall include the impact of inflation on Americans, the diversity of priorities among Black and Latino voters, expert analysis leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, and more.

Visit CNN.com/citizen to register for events, submit your own questions and for more information on the weekly events line up this fall.

