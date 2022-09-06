Top Intel Official, Award-Winning Journalist & Best-Selling Author Added to Network’s Roster of Expert Analysts

CNN Worldwide CEO and Chairman Chris Licht announced today that John Miller, one of the nation’s top Intel experts, has joined the network as Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst. Miller, who most recently served as Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism for the NYPD, will add his unique perspective as a seasoned journalist and decorated law enforcement official to the network’s coverage of crime and terrorism. In addition to his various roles in public service, Miller has served as a correspondent for both CBS News and ABC News, and is the former co-anchor of ABC’s “20/20.”

“John will help deliver on CNN’s commitment to tackle complex issues while presenting audiences with independent, objective news and meaningful analysis across platforms,” said Chris Licht. “As both a brilliant journalist and experienced, compelling subject matter expert, he brings to the network an incredible breadth of knowledge.”

During his work as a journalist, John Miller has covered some of the most consequential stories of the past several decades, including the Newtown school shootings, Boston Marathon bombings, September 11th terrorist attacks; and while at ABC News, he famously landed an extensive on-camera interview with Osama bin Laden. Throughout his career, he has earned two Peabody Awards, 11 Emmy Awards, and an Alfred I. DuPont Award. In his most recent position with the NYPD, Miller oversaw the Intelligence Bureau, the Counterterrorism Bureau, and the NYPD’s partnership in the FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF). He is the former Deputy Assistant Director of National Intelligence for Analysis, and served as Assistant Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation prior to that. Additionally, Miller co-authored New York Times bestseller “The Cell: Inside the 9/11 plot.”

“I’ve worked closely with Chris Licht and share his editorial vision: speed, but not at the expense of accuracy, passion but not at the expense of objectivity,” said Miller. “I am especially proud to join CNN at a time when covering the news, getting it right and delivering it in a straightforward way has never been more vital to the American public.”

Miller begins his new role with CNN today, and will be based in the network’s New York bureau.