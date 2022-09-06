Dr. Tara Narula joins CNN as a Medical Correspondent within CNN’s award-winning Health, Medical and Wellness team. She will report across CNN platforms and is based in New York.

Dr. Narula joins CNN from CBS News where she was the senior medical correspondent reporting for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms, including CBS Mornings, the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, CBS Saturday Morning, CBS Sunday Morning and CBS Streaming Network. Dr. Narula is a board-certified cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and an associate professor of cardiovascular medicine at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. She also serves as the associate director of the Women’s Heart Program at Lenox Hill Hospital. She joined Lenox Hill Heart & Vascular Institute of New York in 2010 and provides outpatient consultative care. Additionally, she is board-certified in nuclear cardiology, echocardiography and internal medicine.

After graduating from Stanford University with degrees in economics and biology, she was founder and CEO of her own small business, Sun Juice Inc. Subsequently, she obtained her medical degree at USC Keck School of Medicine where she graduated with Alpha Omega Alpha Society Honors. Dr. Narula completed her residency in internal medicine at Harvard University/Brigham and Women’s Hospital and her fellowship training in cardiology at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Narula is currently a fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC). She serves as a national spokesperson for the American Heart Association and the AHA’s Go Red for Women initiative. She is a recipient of the 2019 WomenHeart Nanette Wenger Award for Media and the Super Doctors Award for NYC 2014-2022.