CNN Original Series Honored with 1 Primetime Emmy® Award

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Wins Second Consecutive Emmy® for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

LOS ANGELES, CA – CNN celebrates a Primetime Emmy® Award for CNN Original Series in the 74th Primetime Emmy® Award competition. The awards were announced this evening by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at the Creative Arts Emmy® Ceremony in Los Angeles.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy won best Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special for the second consecutive year in a row.

Additionally, the acclaimed series received 5 nominations, including Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Directing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program.

Executive producers for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy are Stanley Tucci, Tom Barry, Eve Kay, and Adam Hawkins for RAW; and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm, and Jon Adler for CNN Original Series.

A telecast of the Creative Arts Emmy® ceremony will be broadcast on Saturday, September 10 on FXX.

