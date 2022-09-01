CNN FlashDocs to Premiere “Serena Williams: On Her Terms” Examining Her Evolution to Tennis Superstar and Mom on Sunday, September 11 at 8pm ET

Documentary Explores the Crossroads of Motherhood and Professional Sports

Features Interviews with Cari Champion, Jennie Finch, Kerri Walsh Jennings, Lindsay Flach, Napheesa Collier, Rennae Stubbs, and More

NEW YORK, NY – (September 1, 2022) – At the close of the annual US Open Tennis Championships, CNN will celebrate the personal and professional life of the trailblazer in Serena Williams: On Her Terms. Produced by the CNN FlashDocs unit, the hour-long special will premiere on Sunday, September 11 at 8pm ET on CNN.

Widely considered the greatest tennis player of all time, Williams is one of the most decorated women to grace the sport winning 23 singles Grand Slam titles, four Olympic Gold Medals and earning nearly $100 million in prize money. Her ascent has spanned three action-packed decades, turning Williams into a global force and a household name. On August 9 of this year, Williams announced her formal “evolution” from the sport, citing her desire to focus on her career as a venture capitalist and expanding her family.

Serena Williams: On Her Terms chronicles her early beginnings in Compton, CA to her epic ascent to international prominence, exploring the key moments on and off the court that shaped the athlete, woman, and mother. The documentary boasts an all-female interview roster, featuring revealing conversations with Kerri Walsh Jennings (three-time Olympic Gold Medalist and beach volleyball great), Jennie Finch (Olympic Gold Medalist and softball pitcher), Napheesa Collier (Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA Minnesota Lynx forward), Lindsay Flach (nine-time Team USA track and field heptathlete) – all who have grappled with motherhood and their sports – in addition to Rennae Stubbs (Williams’ current US Open coach and four-time Olympian), Cari Champion, Zina Garrison and Chandra Rubin, (Co-Hosts, The GOAT: Serena podcast) and CNN’s Christine Brennan.

For CNN FlashDocs, Eric Johnson serves as an Executive Producer, Ashley Santoro serves a Senior Producer, and Emily Taguchi serves as Supervising Producer. The unit is led by Katie Hinman, Vice President of Program Development for CNN Worldwide.

Serena Williams: On Her Terms will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The doc will also be available On Demand beginning September 12 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

