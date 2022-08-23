CNN Original Series “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence” To Air on CNN This Fall
Produced with Left/Right and The New York Times Based on Their Groundbreaking Article
The Series Launches with Special Two-Episode Premiere on Sunday, September 25 at 9pm & 10pm ET
Series Promo: bit.ly/3woiekS
NEW YORK – (June 16, 2022) – CNN announced today that the highly anticipated The Murdochs: Empire of Influence will air on the cable network this fall. Produced with Left/Right and The New York Times, this is the definitive telling of the world’s most powerful media family and their complicated history. The CNN Original Series launches with a special two-episode premiere Sunday, September 25 at 9pm and 10pm ET, only on CNN.
Journalists Jonathan Mahler and Jim Rutenberg of The New York Times serve as consulting producers for the series.
The Murdochs: Empire of Influence will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available. The series will also be available On Demand the day after the broadcast premiere to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.
About CNN Original Series
The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions, and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lyle Gamm, senior vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series. Since 2012, the team has produced over 40 CNN Original Series, including Peabody and 13-time Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, five-time Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, and critically acclaimed series including This is Life with Lisa Ling, First Ladies, the “Decades” series, American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, The History of Comedy, Race for the White House, and many others. For more information about CNN Original Series, please follow @CNNOriginals via Twitter, and join Keep Watching, our exclusive, members-only community that enables fans to stay engaged with their favorite CNN Original Series & Films https://cnn.it/3qOXGNz.
