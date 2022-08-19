CNN Originals Hub Launches On Discovery+
NEW YORK, NY – (August 19, 2022) – The CNN Originals hub on discovery+ debuted today in the United States allowing discovery+ subscribers to access a large, curated selection of library CNN content from the network’s prestige brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series.
Subscribers will be able to enjoy over 800 episodes of current and legacy programming at launch from the Peabody and Primetime Emmy® Award-winning CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series library by accessing the CNN Originals hub within the discovery+ app or on the web at discoveryplus.com/channel/cnn-original.
In addition to this initial offering of CNN Originals available to stream, select CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series will be added to the CNN Originals hub and stream on discovery+ in the future following their linear run on the cable networks. Titles will be announced in the months to come.
Offerings under the CNN Originals hub on discovery+ include:
CNN Original Series library titles:
- 1968: The Year That Changed America
- American Dynasties: The Kennedys, narrated by Martin Sheen
- American Style
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Seasons 1-12)
- The Bush Years: Family, Duty, Power, narrated by Ed Harris
- Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta
- Christiane Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the World
- Crimes of the Century
- Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies (Seasons 1-3)
- Diana
- Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery (Seasons 1-2)
- First Ladies, narrated by Robin Wright
- High Profits
- The History of Comedy (Seasons 1-2)
- History of the Sitcom
- Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury narrated Ewan McGregor
- LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy
- Lincoln: Divided We Stand narrated by Sterling K Brown
- Nomad with Carlton McCoy
- Pope: The Most Powerful Man in History, narrated by Liam Neeson
- Race for the White House (Seasons 1-2) narrated by Mahershala Ali
- Reframed: Marilyn Monroe narrated by Jessica Chastain
- Soundtracks: Songs that Defined History
- Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Seasons 1-2)
- The People v. The Klan
- The Radical Story of Patty Hearst
- The Redemption Project with Van Jones
- The Story of Late Night
- The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, narrated by Rosamund Pike
- This is Life with Lisa Ling (Seasons 1-8)
- Tricky Dick
- United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (Seasons 1-6)
- The Wonder List with Bill Weir (Seasons 1-3)
- Watergate: Blueprint for A Scandal
HLN Original Series library titles:
- Beyond Reasonable Doubt
- The Dead Wives Club hosted by Lorraine Bracco
- Death Row Stories (Seasons 1-5)
- Down the Hill: The Delphi Murders
- Hell in the Heartland: What Happened to Ashley and Lauria?
- How it Really Happened (Seasons 1-6)
- The Hunt with John Walsh (Seasons 1-5)
- The Killer Truth
- Lies, Crimes & Video (Seasons 1-3)
- Murder Nation: Blood on the Bayou
- Murder Nation: Jersey Gore
- Real Life Nightmare (Seasons 1-3)
- Sex & Murder (Seasons 1-3)
- Unmasking a Killer
- Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
- Vengeance: Killer Families
- Vengeance: Killer Lovers
- Vengeance: Killer Millionaires
- Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
- Vengeance: Killer Newlyweds
- Very Scary People hosted by Donnie Wahlberg (Seasons 1-4)
Select titles from the award-winning CNN Films library:
- 9/11, directed by Peabody and Emmy® Award winner Gédéon Naudet, Jules Naudet and James Hanlon
- The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House, directed by Emmy® Award winner Toby Oppenheimer
- The Flag, directed by Michael Tucker and Petra Epperlein
- The Hunt for Planet B, directed by Academy Award® nominee Nathaniel Kahn
- The Lost Sons, directed by BAFTA® Award nominee Ursula Macfarlane
- Race for the Vaccine, narrated and produced by Emmy® Award winner and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta
- Soul Survivor, directed by Ky Dickens
- We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World featuring Freida Pinto, Isha Sesay, and Meryl Streep
Select titles from the CNN Special Reports collection:
- Assault on Democracy: The Roots of Trump’s Insurrection
And more!
Additional details and titles will be announced in the weeks and months ahead.
