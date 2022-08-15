CNN SPECIAL REPORT RISING HATE: ANTISEMITISM IN AMERICA

Reported by CNN’s Dana Bash, Airs Sunday, August 21st at 9pmET

Antisemitism is finding new and terrifying footing in American society. Though it has always existed, this ancient hatred has grown in recent years, moving from fringe groups and obscure chatrooms to the mainstream, both online and on the streets of communities across the country. With white nationalists radicalized online perpetrating deadly shootings, and insidious conspiracy theories and tropes normalized by political leaders, CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash takes an in depth look for a CNN Special Report Rising Hate: Antisemitism in America.

In this timely and unique hour, Bash visits Jewish communities still reeling from recent violence, including Poway, California, where CNN cameras were the first allowed inside since the deadly attack in 2019, and the Temple in Colleyville, Texas, where an extremist antisemite took congregants hostage earlier this year. Bash also gets a first look at a command center dedicated to tracking threats against Jews by monitoring the deepest corners of the dark web. In interviews with everyone from victims of hate, to a former Skinhead, to scholars and experts, this report digs deep into the complex reasons for growing antisemitism in the U.S. and, most importantly, explores ways to help curb it.

CNN Special Report Rising Hate: Antisemitism in America will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The doc will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, Aug 22, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

