Award-Winning CNN Original Content Available on discovery+ on August 19 in New CNN Originals Hub

Acclaimed CNN Original Series Titles Including Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell and This is Life with Lisa Ling Offered on discovery+

Highly Rated HLN Original Series Titles How It Really Happened, Death Row Stories, The Hunt with John Walsh and Very Scary People To Be Included in the CNN Originals Hub on discovery+

NEW YORK, NY – (August 4, 2022) – CNN and Warner Bros. Discovery announced today the launch of a dedicated CNN Originals hub on discovery+ domestically. Beginning August 19, discovery+ subscribers can access a curated selection of library CNN content through a new hub featuring premium programming from the network’s prestige brands: CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series.

“We’re thrilled to expand the reach of CNN and HLN’s powerful nonfiction programming to subscribers of discovery+,” said Chris Licht, Chairman & CEO of CNN. “Our original series have an unrivaled ability to introduce and immerse audiences in stories of the people, places and cultures that make this world so fantastic and, at times, frightening. By offering our programming through discovery+, more people can explore and experience CNN’s premium content.”

“True crime, food and travel programming are among the most-watched genres for discovery+ viewers, so these titles from CNN will fit right in with our best-in-class collection of unscripted content,” said JB Perrette, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming. “We’re excited to offer our subscribers access to a comprehensive offering of CNN Original Series available to stream with their existing subscription.”

Subscribers will be able to enjoy over 800 episodes of current and legacy programming from the CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series library. Among the CNN Original Series titles available at launch are the 13-time Primetime Emmy® Award-winning Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown; Primetime Emmy® Award-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy; The History of the Sitcom; the five-time Primetime Emmy® Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell; The History of Comedy; and This is Life with Lisa Ling. HLN Original Series titles including How It Really Happened, Death Row Stories, The Hunt with John Walsh and Very Scary People will also be available. Select titles from the award-winning CNN Films library will stream exclusively on discovery+.

Additional programming from CNN Films and CNN Original Series is available on HBO Max. The CNN Original Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? will also debut on HBO Max this fall.

“As we celebrate the tenth anniversary of CNN Original Series, this new collaboration allows us to share these smart and entertaining projects with a new and already engaged audience,” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President Talent and Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “We know subscribers will enjoy exploring over 800 episodes of award-winning programming from the CNN and HLN Original Series and CNN Films library.”

In addition to this initial offering of CNN Originals available to stream, select CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series will be added to the CNN Originals hub and stream on discovery+ in the future following their linear run on the cable networks. Titles will be announced in the months to come.

Beginning August 19, discovery+ subscribers can access the CNN Originals hub within the discovery+ app or on the web at discoveryplus.com.

