ANDERSON COOPER 360° SPECIAL REPORT: WHAT REALLY HAPPENED IN UVALDE?

Reported by Anderson Cooper and Shimon Prokupecz Airs Sunday at 8pm ET

In the days following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the country and grieving parents were desperate for details from police. But information was sparse in the days that followed; and as details unfolded, it became evident that law enforcement’s response was lacking and the initial narrative following the shooting was misleading and false.

In a one-hour special titled Anderson Cooper 360° Special Report: What Really Happened in Uvalde? Anderson Cooper and CNN Crime and Justice Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz examine what has been characterized as “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making,” according to a report released by Texas lawmakers. Why was misinformation released after the killing of nineteen children and two adults? What really happened during the 77 minutes before law enforcement finally acted?

Anderson Cooper 360° Special Report: What Really Happened in Uvalde? airs Sunday at 8pm ET on CNN.