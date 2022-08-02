CNN Highlights, Exclusives and Journalistic Impact in July 2022

CNN’s journalism continues to be essential around the world, on every screen and platform. The network’s commitment to reporting is relentless and the search for the truth is unmatched. Whether it’s from Uvalde, TX, Washington DC or Ukraine, no other news organization has more exclusives, greater impact, breaks more news, or advances the news cycle more than CNN. In addition, two CNN Original Series (United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell and Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World), and The Last Movie Stars executive produced by CNN Films, premiered to critical acclaim in July.

The network reached an impressive 47.5 million viewers on TV and 12.9 million in the demo adults 25-54 in July according to Nielsen data. CNN ranked #1 across cable news during coverage of the Jan 6th Committee Hearings (6/9/22-7/21/22) among both adults 25-54 (494k) and younger viewers 18-34 (99k) and ranked #2 among total viewers (2.364m). The network was ahead of FNC by triple digits across all demos.

CNN reaches more consumers across TV and Digital in the U.S. than any other news brand among adults 25-54 (75 million) and 18-34 (35 million) and ranked #1 across cable brands in total people (161 million) and #3 including broadcast (behind nets NBC and CBS). (Note that Comscore Xmedia data is delivered on a delayed schedule and the below reflects through May-22.)

Digitally, CNN continued as the #1 global digital news destination, delivering journalism across beats and media to more people around the world than any other news outlet. According to Comscore’s latest monthly data, CNN Digital reached 175 million global multiplatform unique visitors (May 2022; Comscore Media Matrix)

Globally, CNN reported on major stories in key locations around the world including Somalia, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Ukraine, China, Russia, Japan, Estonia and Tunisia last month. The network also continues to cover Russia’s war in Ukraine with at least two teams on the ground since before the war started in February.

CNN was also honored and recognized more than any other news organization in July. CNN was nominated for 39 News & Documentary Emmy® Awards and has received honors from the National Association of Black Journalists and Digiday. CNN Original Series Searching for Italy with Stanley Tucci was also nominated for five Primetime Emmy® Awards, including Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

The link below includes CNN’s highlights, exclusives and journalistic impact during the month of July:

https://cnn.it/3So0Be8