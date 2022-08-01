“HLN Investigates” to Examine Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Sherri Papini, and Gabby Petito Cases in Series of Investigative Specials

Sex Ring Secrets: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein Premieres Monday, August 15 at 9PM ET/PT

Trailer: https://youtu.be/ZVnYQM93djQ

NEW YORK (August 1, 2022) – HLN Investigates, a new series of investigative specials on the most topical events in true crime, will examine the cases of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Sherri Papini, and Gabby Petito in its 2022 slate.

Sex Ring Secrets: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein is the first of these specials set to premiere on Monday, August 15 at 9PM ET/PT on HLN.

“These cases rock the conscience of America. Disturbing wrongdoing, downright bad behavior and unanswered questions continually fuel an insatiable appetite for viewers to know more,” said Executive Producer Elizabeth Yuskaitis. “HLN Investigates brings you shocking new details through explosive interviews from those deeply involved in these cases.”

The 2022 HLN Investigates specials include:

Sex Ring Secrets: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein – The first major investigation to air since Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing, Sex Ring Secrets exposes Maxwell as the mastermind behind the recruiting and grooming of young girls for Jeffrey Epstein. This two-hour special features powerful interviews with Epstein accusers Alicia Arden and Jennifer Araoz, explosive reports from people who were inside the courtroom during Maxwell’s trial, and shocking details following the trial uncovering death threats on Maxwell. Tune in on Monday, August 15 at 9PM ET/PT on HLN.

Runaway Mom: The Sherri Papini Story – Police were baffled by the disappearance of married young mom of two, Sherri Papini, while out for a jog. Weeks later she reappears, dazed, battered, and bruised. But investigators uncover a twisted hoax involving an ex-lover. Runaway Mom: The Sherri Papini Story premieres this September on HLN.

Toxic Love: The Gabby Petito Tragedy (wt) – 22-year old Gabby Petito vanishes after taking a cross country road trip with her fiancé, but their toxic relationship led to her violent death. Police reveal details behind that now famous traffic stop, and producers trench through miles of national forest uncovering answers about her final resting place. Toxic Love: The Gabby Petito Tragedy (wt) premieres this winter on HLN.

HLN Investigates is part of HLN Investigations, led by showrunner Elizabeth Yuskaitis. The unit has developed for HLN the true crime docuseries Sex & Murder, Real Life Nightmare and Lies, Crimes & Video.

Sex Ring Secrets: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The special will also be available on demand beginning Tuesday, August 16, to pay TV subscribers via cable operator platforms.

