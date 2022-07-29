CNN to Broadcast ‘Great White Open Ocean’ Saturday, July 30

For the first time, CNN will broadcast a SHARK WEEK documentary when Great White Open Ocean airs in primetime on Saturday, July 30 at 9:00 PM ET.

Great White Open Ocean, a 90-minute documentary, features shark diving expert Jimi Partington who nearly died in the jaws of a great white shark in 2020. One year later, Jimi looked to overcome the traumatic event and get back in the water with the ocean’s biggest mega-sharks. But, what starts off as a positive experience, quickly became a battle for life and death. Great White Open Ocean was filmed by Shark Week filmmaker Jeff Kurr.

Summer’s most-anticipated programming event, SHARK WEEK, returned to Discovery for its historic 34th year on Sunday, July 24 with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as its first Master of Ceremonies. SHARK WEEK fans were treated to 25 adrenaline-inducing, all-new original hours that delivered never-seen footage of walking sharks, awe-inspiring breaches and more shocking predations captured on-camera by dedicated science and research field teams. SHARK WEEK 34 takes audiences to new locations – from the Exuma Islands in the Bahamas to Papua New Guinea. Working with dozens of the world’s most respected marine biologists and science institutions, the week’s program slate has spotlighted innovative shark technology to further research about these elusive creatures and their mating and migration patterns, while also sharing findings of a new, undescribed species.

