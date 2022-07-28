CNN Worldwide Nominated for 39 News and Documentary Emmy Awards
CNN Worldwide received a total of 39 nominations for the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, announced today. CNN’s diverse nominations encompass news programming and interviews, CNN Films, and Special Reports. Also included are nominations for CNN International, CNN Digital, and CNN en Español. This year’s awards will be presented at the Palladium Times Square Theater in New York City on September 28th and September 29th.
Outstanding Live News Program
Anderson Cooper 360
The Lead with Jake Tapper
Outstanding Emerging Journalist
Omar Jimenez
Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage
Belarus: Inside a Manufactured Migrant Crisis
Haitians Converge on the U.S. Mexico Border
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form
The Coup in Myanmar
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form
The Fall of Afghanistan
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form
Running as Equals
CNN Heroes: Shirley Raines
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form
Axum: Journey to a Sacred City
Chinese Detective Turned Whistleblower Reveals Torture Against Uyghurs
The Lead with Jake Tapper: 9-Year-Old Afghan Sold into Marriage
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form
Anderson Cooper 360: The Lost Children of Xinjiang
Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide
Outstanding Live News Special
The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
A Fareed Zakaria Special: A Radical Rebellion: The Transformation of the GOP
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion
Amanpour: 60 Years Ago, We Saw the Face of Evil
Outstanding Live Interview
Don Lemon Tonight: Exclusive Interview with Officer Michael Fanone
State of the Union: Dealing with Tragedy: Jake Tapper Interviews Rep. Jamie Raskin After Son’s Death and January 6
State of the Union: A Congressman’s Final Words: Jake Tapper Speaks to Rep. Paul Mitchell on his Deathbed
Outstanding Edited Interview
CNN Special Report: COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out
Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage
CNN Special Report: Eating Planet Earth: The Future of Your Food
Deforestation in the Deep: Forgotten Forests
Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
CNN Special Report: WEED 6: Marijuana and Autism
Best News Coverage—Short Form
Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide
The Coup in Myanmar
Outstanding Social Issue Documentary
CNN Films: Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street
Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary
CNN Films: The Hunt for Planet B
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish
CNN en Español: España: volcán en erupción
CNN en Español: Insurrección en el Capitolio
Outstanding Interactive Media
CNN Visuals: Assault on Democracy: Paths to the Insurrection
Outstanding Research: News
Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide
Outstanding Direction: News
January 6th (Director Reza Baktar)
The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute (Director: Brett Kelly)
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News
CNN Digital: QAnon Letter
CNN Digital: The Hippie Trail
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary
CNN Films: Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street
Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design
CNN Films: The Lost Sons
Outstanding Promotional Announcement
History of the Sitcom Campaign
In addition to these 39 News and Documentary Emmy® Award nominations, CNN Original Series earned five Primetime Emmy® nominations for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.
