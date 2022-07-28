CNN Worldwide Nominated for 39 News and Documentary Emmy Awards

CNN Worldwide received a total of 39 nominations for the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards, announced today. CNN’s diverse nominations encompass news programming and interviews, CNN Films, and Special Reports. Also included are nominations for CNN International, CNN Digital, and CNN en Español. This year’s awards will be presented at the Palladium Times Square Theater in New York City on September 28th and September 29th.

Outstanding Live News Program

Anderson Cooper 360

The Lead with Jake Tapper

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Omar Jimenez

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

Belarus: Inside a Manufactured Migrant Crisis

Haitians Converge on the U.S. Mexico Border

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

The Coup in Myanmar

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

The Fall of Afghanistan

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

Running as Equals

CNN Heroes: Shirley Raines

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

Axum: Journey to a Sacred City

Chinese Detective Turned Whistleblower Reveals Torture Against Uyghurs

The Lead with Jake Tapper: 9-Year-Old Afghan Sold into Marriage

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360: The Lost Children of Xinjiang

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide

Outstanding Live News Special

The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

A Fareed Zakaria Special: A Radical Rebellion: The Transformation of the GOP

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

Amanpour: 60 Years Ago, We Saw the Face of Evil

Outstanding Live Interview

Don Lemon Tonight: Exclusive Interview with Officer Michael Fanone

State of the Union: Dealing with Tragedy: Jake Tapper Interviews Rep. Jamie Raskin After Son’s Death and January 6

State of the Union: A Congressman’s Final Words: Jake Tapper Speaks to Rep. Paul Mitchell on his Deathbed

Outstanding Edited Interview

CNN Special Report: COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

CNN Special Report: Eating Planet Earth: The Future of Your Food

Deforestation in the Deep: Forgotten Forests

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

CNN Special Report: WEED 6: Marijuana and Autism

Best News Coverage—Short Form

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide

The Coup in Myanmar

Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

CNN Films: Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

CNN Films: The Hunt for Planet B

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

CNN en Español: España: volcán en erupción

CNN en Español: Insurrección en el Capitolio

Outstanding Interactive Media

CNN Visuals: Assault on Democracy: Paths to the Insurrection

Outstanding Research: News

Ethiopia: Exposing the Hallmarks of a Genocide

Outstanding Direction: News

January 6th (Director Reza Baktar)

The 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute (Director: Brett Kelly)

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News

CNN Digital: QAnon Letter

CNN Digital: The Hippie Trail

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary

CNN Films: Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street

Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design

CNN Films: The Lost Sons

Outstanding Promotional Announcement

History of the Sitcom Campaign

In addition to these 39 News and Documentary Emmy® Award nominations, CNN Original Series earned five Primetime Emmy® nominations for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

###