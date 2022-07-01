Isa Soares Tonight Launches on CNN International

New show from network’s state-of-the-art London studio to air weeknights at 7pm BST

CNN Newsroom with Max Foster to join European morning lineup at 9am BST

CNN International is launching a new global news hour, anchored by Emmy Award-winning journalist Isa Soares, to its European prime time lineup from Monday, 4 July. Isa Soares Tonight will broadcast live from CNN’s EMEA headquarters in London, weeknights at 7pm BST/8pm CET.

Drawing on Soares’s experience in the field, Isa Soares Tonight will cover the most pressing global issues across politics, business and culture. The nightly program will bring together CNN’s world-class journalists with top newsmakers and experts to help viewers navigate the complex events shaping our present and our future.

A Portuguese native, as well as a fluent Spanish speaker, Soares’s language skills have been brought to bear in her reporting from Latin America and Southern Europe, and most recently she has played a key role in CNN’s on-the-ground coverage of the war in Ukraine.

“For more than 20 years I’ve had the privilege of reporting history and shining a light on humanity, covering the pain and sacrifice that comes with some of the most heart-wrenching stories of our times,” Soares said. “From Venezuela to Colombia and Spain to Ukraine, I’ve traveled the world to give a voice to the voiceless, driven partly by my personal links across the continents. With Isa Soares Tonight I will continue holding those in power to account and help shape an honest, smart and in-depth news program at a time of great uncertainty and division.”

Additionally, CNN International is enhancing its European breakfast programming with the launch of CNN Newsroom with Max Foster at 9am BST/10am CET. Airing around the world on both CNN International and CNN/US, CNN Newsroom will build on Foster’s experience covering major stories in the UK and across Europe and his unique access to some of the biggest names in European politics and culture.

“With the launch of Isa Soares Tonight and move of CNN Newsroom with Max Foster, CNN International is putting our European audience at the center of our refreshed evening and morning lineups,” said Meara Erdozain, senior vice president of programming for CNN International. “Isa and Max are both exceptional, highly-experienced journalists with unique perspectives on the stories that resonate with audiences in Europe and beyond. Their warm, engaging style and empathetic storytelling will help lead viewers through the key news of the day.”