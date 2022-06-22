CNN’s The Fourth in America Concert Special

Hosted by CNN’s Dana Bash, Ana Cabrera, Don Lemon and Sara Sidner on July 4 starting at 7pmET

Celebrate the 246th anniversary of our nation’s independence with CNN’s The Fourth in America special, including musical performances and firework shows, live from 7pmET to 1amET. Join CNN Anchors across the nation, with Dana Bash from Washington DC, Ana Cabrera from Nashville, Don Lemon from New York City, and senior national correspondent Sara Sidner handling coverage from San Diego.

CNN’s The Fourth in America special will feature musical performances from AJR, Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne, the B-52’s, CeeLo Green, Def Leppard, the Doobie Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Journey, The Lumineers, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pitbull, Santana, Third Eye Blind, T-Pain, Willie Nelson and more. The special will also include an ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band.

Coast-to-coast firework shows will take place in cities across the country throughout the evening, including from Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, New York City, Pasadena, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington DC.

CNN’s The Fourth in America special will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available.

