CNN Heroes Salutes Chef José Andrés, Glenn Close and Mila Kunis Among the Celebrities Recognized

Hosted by Erin Burnett, Airs

Saturday, June 25th at 10PM ET

While the annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute and year-round CNN Heroes campaign traditionally honor everyday people changing the world, CNN Heroes Salutes will recognize not-so-everyday people doing the same – celebrities and public figures dedicated to making a difference and using their platforms to shine a light on important issues.

Erin Burnett will host the hour special CNN Heroes Salutes Saturday, June 25th at 10PM ET on CNN and will simulcast on CNN International.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta sits down with Sean Penn, two-time Academy Award-winning actor and co-founder of the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, and co-founder and CEO Ann Lee. CORE was born in response to the Haiti earthquake in 2010 and has since responded to crises around the globe, most recently the global pandemic and refugee crisis from war in Ukraine.

Don Lemon catches up with celebrity Chef José Andrés to discuss the far-reaching efforts of his World Central Kitchen.

Actress Mila Kunis discusses her wildly successful Go Fund Me/Stand With Ukraine campaign benefitting two organizations on the ground assisting Ukrainians.

Academy Award nominee, Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Glenn Close shares her family’s painful past behind her nonprofit Bring Change To Mind – which aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health by engaging and empowering young people across the country through high school clubs.

The special also spotlights stars who have joined forces with several of our CNN Heroes tackling HIV/AIDS, hunger, maternal health, extreme poverty and sex trafficking over the years – including Christy Turlington Burns, founder of Every Mother Counts, as well as Madonna, Gerard Butler, Rainn Wilson and others.

CNN Heroes Salutes will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available. The special will also be available On Demand the day after the broadcast premiere to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

