NEW YORK – (June 16, 2022) – CNN Original Series will transport audiences to South America in the visually stunning docuseries, Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World, premiering Sunday, July 10 at 9pm ET/PT on CNN. Narrated by Chilean-born actor Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones) and produced by Plimsoll Productions, this riveting series explores the wonders of one of the last untouched places on earth, the far-off land of Patagonia in South America.

“This summer, CNN embarks on new journey into the longform nonfiction space with Patagonia as we launch our first wildlife documentary series, breaking new ground for our CNN Original Series brand” said Amy Entelis, Executive Vice President for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “We can’t wait for CNN audiences to discover the natural wonders of Patagonia and the majesty of the wildlife of the region.”

Stretching for more than a thousand miles through Chile and Argentina, Patagonia is a place unlike any other: wild, isolated, pristine, and unexplored. The region’s iconic wildlife – pumas, penguins, condors, and killer whales – thrive in a rich diversity of habitats, and species new to science – insect, bird, and even mammal – are discovered here each year. Across six captivating episodes, Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World takes audiences across Patagonia’s diverse and spectacular landscapes, traveling along its coastline from wind-blown deserts to pristine fjordlands, from deep inside its magical, ancient forests up to the high peaks of the Andes. With state-of-the-art cameras and help from local experts granting unprecedented access, this immersive docuseries showcases the wildlife, the scientists who study it, and the people of the region who have evolved to live in these varied habitats. Filmed over one dramatic year, throughout this epic journey, CNN Original Series reveals what it takes to survive at the edge of the world. This is Patagonia like you’ve never seen it before.

“I have great memories of taking trips to Patagonia and exploring some of the beautiful places depicted in the series,” said Pedro Pascal. “I am excited to bring my voice to the project and share this special part of the world with North American audiences.”

Executive producers for Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World are James Smith and Martha Holmes for Plimsoll Productions and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series. The series will regularly air on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on CNN.

Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available. The series will also be available On Demand the day after the broadcast premiere to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms. Ahead of the broadcast premiere and beginning July 1, the “Forests” episode of Patagonia: Life at the Edge of the World will be available On Demand to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

