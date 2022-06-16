CNN Business Debuts New Digital Show with Premiere of “Nightcap”

June 16, 2022 – CNN Business announced today the expansion of its Nightcap franchise beyond its popular newsletter with the debut of a new digital show that is available to watch today at CNN.com/nightcapshow.

With interest intensifying around emerging business and tech trends, and increased engagement from next-generation investors, this new weekly show will deliver a fast-paced, entertaining recap of the top business and tech stories that you’re talking about. Host, CNN Business’s Jon Sarlin, will interview newsmakers and expert panelists each Thursday to highlight unique insights and perspectives on where business meets culture.

Entertaining, informative, and relevant, this weekly series is appointment viewing for the new generation of investors, influencers and curious consumers.

The first episode premieres today, June 16, 2022, at 4pm ET, with subsequent episodes dropping every Thursday at 4pm ET and available to watch at CNN.com/nightcapshow.

The launch of CNN Business’s Nightcap is sponsored by Fidelity Investments®.

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television and online than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination, with more unique visitors and video viewers than any other news source. CNN’s award-winning portfolio also includes CNN Original Series, which develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. CNN Films produces, commissions and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition, as well as for broadcast and other distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world’s most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery.

