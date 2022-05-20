CNN travels to Davos for full coverage of the 2022 World Economic Forum

London, May 20th, 2022. CNN will bring full coverage from Davos 2022 across TV and digital, as The World Economic Forum gathers for the first time since 2020.

Richard Quest, Julia Chatterley and Fareed Zakaria will be on the ground as political and business leaders convene at what the WEF describes as the most consequential geo-political and geo-economic moment of the past three decades. Anna Stewart will also monitor developments at the WEF from London.

Quest Means Business and First Move with Julia Chatterley will be anchored live from Davos through the week, and CNN Digital will publish daily stories and the latest headlines from the WEF at cnn.com. CNN’s Marketplace Europe show will also pick up interviews with business leaders from the Forum.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky will open the Forum with a remote address and a large Ukrainian delegation is expected on the ground.

Among the rest of the 2,000 delegates expected to make the journey to Switzerland are Germany’s new Chancellor Olaf Scholz, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. With food security and the environment high on the agenda, U.S climate envoy John Kerry is also expected meet his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua at Davos.

Coverage begins on Sunday, May 22nd, continuing through to the conclusion of the Forum on Thursday, May 26th.