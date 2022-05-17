CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper will conduct the first interview with former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed since his return to America following nearly three years of imprisonment in Russia. The exclusive sit-down will air in the CNN Special Report, Finally Home: The Trevor Reed Interview, airing this Sunday, May 22 at 8pmET on CNN and CNN International. Find out what happened to the American Marine in his own words. Reed will detail the harsh realities he faced in the Russian legal and prison systems while wrongfully detained for 985 days, as well as his mission to help other American families who currently have relatives wrongfully held in Russia and other countries. Viewers will also hear from Reed’s family, whose steadfast crusade to get him out of Russia is a large part of why he is now safely home. In addition, the special will feature the families of other Americans who are still being held by foreign governments, including the family of fellow US military veteran Paul Whelan, currently detained in Russia, as they continue to fight bravely for their loved ones who they desperately hope will come home. In addition to airing on CNN, Jake Tapper’s exclusive interview with Trevor Reed will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available. The special will also be available On Demand the day after the broadcast premiere to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps and Cable Operator Platforms. Press Contact: Anna.Jager@warnermedia.com