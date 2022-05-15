INSIDE THE MIND OF VLADIMIR PUTIN – Fareed Zakaria hosts New CNN Special

Global broadcast premieres Sunday, May 15 at 8:00pmET on CNN and CNN International

As Russia continues to horrify the world with its brutal attacks on Ukraine, and its crush of dissent at home, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria takes viewers inside the mind of the man behind the ruthless conflict, Vladimir Putin. The one-hour special, INSIDE THE MIND OF VLADIMIR PUTIN, will premiere Sunday, May 15 at 8:00pm Eastern on CNN/U.S. and CNN International.

Throughout his rise to power and political career, Vladimir Putin has been an autocratic enigma. He was reared in Soviet poverty, served as a KGB intelligence agent in East Germany, and through a series of cunning maneuvers, rose from deputy mayor of St. Petersburg to the presidency of post-Soviet Russia. Zakaria gets answers to the many questions that surround Putin that have confounded leaders around the world, including at least four U.S. presidents: how did Putin’s mindset move from pro-global harmony, to isolation, fear, and loathing of the West.

Interviewed for INSIDE THE MIND OF VLADIMIR PUTIN are:

Robert Gates, former U.S. Secretary of Defense (George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, 2006-2011); author, Exercise of Power: American Failures, Successes, and a New Path Forward in the Post-Cold War World (2020);

former U.S. Secretary of Defense (George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, 2006-2011); author, (2020); Masha Gessen, staff writer, The New Yorker; author, The Man Without A Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin (2013);

staff writer, The New Yorker; author, (2013); Edward Lucas, columnist, London Times; senior fellow, Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA); author, The New Cold War: Putin’s Russia and the Threat to the West (2008);

columnist, London Times; senior fellow, Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA); author, (2008); Dmitry Peskov, deputy chief of staff of the Presidential Executive Office, Russia; Presidential Press Secretary;

deputy chief of staff of the Presidential Executive Office, Russia; Presidential Press Secretary; David Remnick , editor, The New Yorker; author, Lenin’s Tomb: The Last Days of the Soviet Empire (1993);

, editor, The New Yorker; author, (1993); Mikhail Zygar, former editor-in-chief, TV Rain; author, All the Kremlin’s Men: Inside the Court of Vladimir Putin (2016); and,

former editor-in-chief, TV Rain; author, (2016); and, Julia Ioffe, founding partner and Washington correspondent, Puck news

During the May 15 premiere, INSIDE THE MIND OF VLADIMIR PUTIN, will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The special will also be available On Demand beginning Monday, May 16, for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms through Tuesday, June 14. INSIDE THE MIND OF VLADIMIR PUTIN, will encore Sunday, May 22 at 9:00 pm Eastern.

Fareed Zakaria is also moderator of CNN’s flagship global public affairs program, Fareed Zakaria GPS, which airs Sundays on CNN/U.S. and CNN International.

# # #