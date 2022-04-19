Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation partners with CNN to highlight International Partnerships for Sustainable Development

Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation (MOIC) and CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) are collaborating on a new global advertising campaign, Building Forward: Stories from Egypt, which will highlight the country’s international partnerships for sustainable development. It illustrates Egypt’s collaboration with bilateral and multilateral development partners and international financial institutions that fosters multilateralism to push an inclusive, digital and green economy.

Under Egypt’s Global Partnerships Narrative – centred on people at the core and projects in action and purpose as the driver – the campaign focuses on telling the country’s development stories across different sectors including: transitioning to renewable energy, advancing sustainable transportation networks, optimizing the use of water resources, and supporting entrepreneurship and women’s economic empowerment. CNNIC’s global brand studio Create has produced a suite of advertising assets for distribution across CNN’s multiple platforms. A collection of fact-file films, running on TV and digital, will demonstrate the strength and diversity of projects in industries such as energy, STEM schools, transportation and wastewater management, showing the positive effects throughout Egypt and how these initiatives led to international recognition that further advanced international partnerships and mobilized investment.

Utilising rich data insights and compelling storytelling, the campaign will engage CNN International and CNN Arabic’s audiences across all platforms and will be adjacent to relevant editorial content such as Agents of Change which will focus on remarkable women who are changing the world and Innovate which covers the exciting start-ups that are finding solutions for health and wellbeing related issues. CNNIC’s sophisticated technology including Audience Insight Measurement (AIM) and social optimisation tool, Launchpad will amplify the campaign amongst a global audience of entrepreneurs, SMEs, policy makers and the international community.

As the world faces pressing environmental and sustainability challenges, international cooperation and global solutions are increasingly significant and this is reflected in the timely partnership between CNNIC and the Ministry of International Cooperation.

Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNNIC, said, “Sustainability and creating a positive impact are key priorities for CNN and are important to our audience and our partners. We are delighted to be joining once again with Hon. Minister Rania Al-Mashat and her excellency’s team to highlight MOIC’s efforts towards the Sustainable Development Goals and the Ministry’s involvement in Egypt’s economic progression through this dynamic international campaign that will reach audiences in English and Arabic.”

Dr. Rania Al-Mashat expressed her enthusiasm for partnering with CNN, underscoring that “Egypt’s leadership is keen on fostering transparent and interactive engagement with all stakeholders to exchange experiences, build consensus, and ensure effective coordination. The Ministry’s partnership with CNN is an important opportunity to showcase Egypt’s successful collaboration with development partners and international stakeholders through real-life examples and projects that have been fundamental in transforming peoples’ lives and stimulating social, economic and environmental advancement.” She added, “We are engaging for impact towards our common future.”

About Ministry of International Cooperation

Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation strengthens the country’s economic relations with the international community through inclusive, multilateral engagement with governments, as well as international and regional development organizations, financial institutions, UN agencies, global policy makers, private sector, and the civil society.

Through leveraging global partnerships and mobilizing international financial and technical resources, the Ministry supports the government efforts in implementing the national development agenda (Vision 2030), consistent with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, aimed at achieving a circular economy.

The Ministry’s current cooperation portfolio with international partners, which encompasses more than 372 projects worth $26.5 billion, is realized through Egypt’s Country-Led Multi-Stakeholder Engagement Framework that sets forth the principles of Economic Diplomacy, mainly; organizing Multi-Stakeholder Platforms to align efforts and achieve value-centric results, Mapping the Official Development Assistance resources to the UN SDGs to ensure that decisions are data-driven and evidence-based, and the Global Partnerships Narrative for transparent communication with all stakeholders, putting People at the Core & Projects in Action & Purpose as the Driver.

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com