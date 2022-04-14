CNN will air Being…Barry Manilow, the latest episode in the Being… series from Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash, on Saturday, April 16 at 11pmET. In this episode, Bash sits down with songwriting icon Barry Manilow in Las Vegas to discuss his decades long career, how he writes his catchy melodies, and the ways fame has changed his life. In addition to a record-breaking residency in Las Vegas, Manilow has a musical, Harmony, that is premiering off-Broadway for the first time. Bash traveled to New York City as well to hear from the legend himself about getting this project he calls his greatest achievement onto the stage. Being…Barry Manilow will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available. The series will also be available On Demand the day after the broadcast premiere to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps and Cable Operator Platforms. Press Contact: Dylan.Rose.Geerlings@warnermedia.com