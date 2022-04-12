CNN Sets New May 1 Premiere Date for CNN Original Series “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” And “Nomad with Carlton McCoy”

NEW YORK, NY – (April 12, 2022) – CNN announced today an exciting travel programming block from CNN Original Series, launching Sunday, May 1. Winner of 2021 Emmy® Award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Program, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy will debut its sophomore season at 9pm ET. The highly anticipated series Nomad with Carlton McCoy will premiere at 10pm ET, only on CNN.

“Since its founding, CNN Original Series have transported us to many different corners of the world, and throughout the last decade, our viewers have demonstrated that they are always eager for a journey, especially when it involves food,” said Amy Entelis, EVP for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “We are thrilled to continue our special relationship with the charming and multi-talented Stanley Tucci and we look forward to introducing the dynamic Carlton McCoy to the CNN audiences this spring.”

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® Award-winning actor Stanley Tucci indulges his passion for Italian cooking as he explores the stories and people behind the world’s most popular cuisine in the second season of the critically acclaimed Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. Tucci, who is Italian on both sides, brings us on his journey to the bustling food markets, delectable home cooking and hidden trattorias of the Italian peninsula. From the hearty, traditional dishes in Umbria to the unique cuisine of Venice, to the this is a deeply personal, witty and warm odyssey of gastronomic delights.

This season, Tucci also visits Piedmont in northern Italy on his hunt for the elusive white truffle; and back in his adopted hometown of London, Tucci uncovers how Italian immigration has transformed the food scene. Executive producers for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy are Tom Barry, Eve Kay and Stanley Tucci for RAW; and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm, and Jon Adler for CNN Original Series. Nomad with Carlton McCoy – Carlton McCoy is on a journey of discovery. Join the classically trained chef, master sommelier, and arbiter of cool on his quest to find the places where food, music, art, and culture collide. From the bustling streets of Seoul to the riverside towns along the Mississippi Delta, this six-part documentary series produced by Zero Point Zero Production chases what it means to be authentic, celebrating the similarities and differences across the world to illuminate the universal threads that connect us all. At times deeply personal, McCoy uncovers the wellspring of new ideas, talent, and creation that has formed in some of the world’s most well-known destinations, including, Ghana, Paris, Toronto, and his hometown of Washington D.C. “I am excited to share the vibrant identities of countries and towns we think we all know; through food, beverage, music, and art, we were able to capture a dynamic snapshot of these culturally rich places,” said Carlton McCoy. “Given the state of the world, we hope Nomad provides some optimism that we can connect to one another in an authentic manner through these cultural pillars.” Executive Producers for Nomad with Carlton McCoy are Chris Collins, Lydia Tenegalia, Jared Andrukanis, and Erik Osterholm for Zero Point Zero Production; and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm, and Jon Adler for CNN Original Series. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and Nomad with Carlton McCoy will stream live for pay TV subscribers via the CNN app under “TV Channels.” The series will also be available On Demand the day after the broadcast premiere to pay TV subscribers via the CNN app and Cable Operator Platforms. Ahead of the broadcast premiere and beginning April 26, the “Mississippi’ episode of Nomad with Carlton McCoy will be available On Demand to pay TV subscribers via the CNN app and Cable Operator Platforms.

About CNN Original Series

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions, and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lyle Gamm, senior vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series. Since 2012, the team has produced over 40 CNN Original Series, including the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Emmy Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and critically acclaimed series including This is Life with Lisa Ling, First Ladies, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, the “Decades” series, American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, The History of Comedy, Race for the White House, and many others. For more information about CNN Original Series, please follow @CNNOriginals via Twitter, and join Keep Watching, our exclusive, members-only community that enables fans to stay engaged with their favorite CNN Original Series & Films https://cnn.it/3qOXGNz.

