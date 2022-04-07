“The Wonder List With Bill Weir” Journeys To CNN+ With An All-New Season On April 21

Season Four Ventures to Montana, Greenland, Charleston, and Hawaii

Series Trailer: https://youtu.be/a8Z00h_v7pI

NEW YORK, NY – (April 7, 2022) – On the eve of Earth Day, the CNN Original Series The Wonder List with Bill Weir will return to a new home on CNN+, bringing viewers on the expedition of a lifetime to fascinating locations at a critical crossroads brought on by climate change. Across four all-new episodes debuting April 21, CNN’s chief climate correspondent Bill Weir will uncover how modernization, warming climates, and tourism affect Earth’s natural wonders – and the extraordinary actions of individuals trying to save them.

“For almost a decade, Bill has been CNN’s key voice on the climate crisis, and through his travels on The Wonder List, CNN viewers witness firsthand the consequences of global warming and the complexity of how to reverse these changes,” said Amy Entelis, EVP for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “We are excited for Bill to bring his dynamic, personal and creative storytelling to CNN+ and for subscribers to explore the full The Wonder List library – and his travels to some of the most incredible destinations in the world – all in one place.”

In the fourth season of the acclaimed series, Weir voyages to Montana where developers, conservationists, cowboys, and Indigenous peoples are battling for territory and their livelihoods; to Greenland, where global warming is dramatically altering the landscape and opportunities of the world’s largest island; to Charleston, where surging seas and frequent floods batter one of America’s most storied cities and the critical reminders of its slave trade past; and Hawaii, where the balance to protect the island paradise with the economic need for tourism is more precarious than ever following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each of my reporting trips brings more vivid evidence that our planet is rapidly careening further out of balance, but The Wonder List allows me to seek out the experts, innovators and everyday people fighting to protect our world – reminding us there’s so much worth saving and that their lessons are applicable to every corner of the planet,” said Bill Weir, CNN’s Chief Climate Correspondent. “I’m thrilled to bring the full catalog to CNN+ and continue honest and in-depth conversations about our climate crisis and the changing state of life of Earth.”

Executive producers for The Wonder List are Bill Weir, Conor Hanna, and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm, and Katie Hinman for CNN Original Series.

The entire library of The Wonder List with Bill Weir is available to stream now, giving CNN+ subscribers exclusive access to revisit seasons 1-3 ahead of the new season.

For more information about CNN+ and to subscribe visit CNNPlus.com.

About CNN Original Series

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions, and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lyle Gamm, senior vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series. Since 2012, the team has produced over 40 CNN Original Series, including the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Emmy Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and critically acclaimed series including This is Life with Lisa Ling, First Ladies, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, the “Decades” series, American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, The History of Comedy, Race for the White House, and many others. For more information about CNN Original Series, please follow @CNNOriginals via Twitter, and join Keep Watching, our exclusive, members-only community that enables fans to stay engaged with their favorite CNN Original Series & Films https://cnn.it/3qOXGNz.

