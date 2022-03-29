CNN+ Announces First Guests Appearing During Historic Launch Week

NEW YORK, NY – March 29, 2022 – Today, CNN+ revealed a number of guests slated to appear during the first week of live, daily and weekly original programming following its historic launch this morning.

Senator Mitt Romney appears on the first episode of The Source with Kasie Hunt (4pm ET daily), in an exclusive one-on-one interview. GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Dolly Parton appears alongside author and philanthropist James Patterson to discuss their new novel on Jake Tapper’s Book Club (new episodes Sundays).

At 6pm ET, Admiral William McRaven will join the first episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? (Mondays-Thursdays). Subsequent guests include Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Chef José Andrés, and former CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger throughout the remainder of the week.

Viewers can watch Mark Cuban join Scott Galloway in conversation about his latest venture and his advice for entrepreneurs on his weekly program, No Mercy No Malice, and see Anderson Cooper get parenting advice from Clarissa Ward and Janet Lansbury in Parental Guidance.

CNN+’s interactive component, Interview Club, will also debut with a number of launch week interviews featuring new talent, familiar faces and premium storytellers, including a featured conversation with Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Dr. Anthony Fauci, CNN+ hosts Cari Champion and Jemele Hill, and many more.

Additional CNN+ shows, talent and content offerings for 2022 and beyond will be released in the weeks, months and years to come.

