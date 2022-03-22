When Lust Leads To Murder… HLN Original Series “Sex & Murder” Premieres Season Three On Sunday, April 24

Six-Part Docuseries Kicks Off With Two-Hour Look At BDSM “Wisconsin Suitcase Murderer”

Link to Series Trailer

NEW YORK (March 22, 2022) – HLN Investigations uncovers the double lives, stunning greed, twisted grooming and deadly rampages of individuals often motivated by sex in season three of the HLN Original Series Sex & Murder. Returning Sunday, April 24 at 10pm ET/PT on HLN, the series will premiere a two-hour look at former police officer, Steven Zelich, whose lethal BDSM sessions made him infamous as the “Wisconsin Suitcase Murderer.” The six-part series takes a deep dive into a new set of criminal cases through extensive interviews with investigators, reporters and family members and features never-before-seen interrogation footage and evidence video.

Sex & Murder is part of HLN Investigations, led by showrunner Elizabeth Yuskaitis. The unit has developed for HLN the true crime docuseries Real Life Nightmare and Lies, Crimes & Video.

Following is the Sex & Murder season three episode guide:

Code Name: Mr. Handcuffs (airdate: April 24)

The bodies of two young women found dead in suitcases on the side of the road led investigators to a former police officer, Steven Zelich, whose double life and stunning confession shock everyone.

Family Love Triangle (airdate: May 1)

A 41-year-old mother of three was brutally stabbed nearly 200 times in front of her two youngest children. Investigators reveal a sick and twisted motive behind the deadly rampage, and her daughter who witnessed the attack speaks for the first time.

The Two Matthews (airdate: May 8)

Newlywed Lauren Phelps was stabbed 123 times as she fought for her life. Could her killer blame his deadly rampage on cold medicine?

Cleanup Gone Wrong (airdate: May 15)

A 51-year-old mother, Gretchen Anthony, goes missing from her Florida home. Stunning surveillance video in and around the house tells a twisted tale of her final hours.

Deadly Breakfast Date (airdate: May 22)

A romantic and scenic early morning boat ride turns deadly when Larry Isenberg falls overboard. But investigators reveal the disappearance of half a million dollars could be motive for murder.

Murder on the Farm (airdate: May 22)

A 24-year-old, Alex Woodworth, was brutally stabbed 16 times and left for dead hanging halfway out of the killer’s car. But as investigators peel back the layers it is revealed that the killer’s many lovers is motive for murder.

