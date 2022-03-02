CNN Tops CBS, NBC, FOX Broadcast During President Biden’s State of the Union Address in Demo 25-54

CNN TOPS CBS, NBC, FOX BROADCAST DURING PRESIDENT BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS IN DEMO 25-54

#1 IN CABLE NEWS AMONG DEMO 25-54 AND YOUNGER VIEWERS

CNN POSTS HIGHEST STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS ON RECORD IN TOTAL VIEWERS AND DEMO 25-54

Viewers Turn to CNN’s Live Global Coverage from Washington, DC and Ukraine

38 Million Unique Visitors to CNN Digital Tuesday

During President Biden’s first State of the Union Address (9:15p-10:15p), CNN topped broadcast nets CBS, FOX & NBC among adults 25-54 and was just narrowly behind ABC (1.788m vs.1.872m). CNN also ranked #1 across cable news outperforming FNC (1.709) and topping MSNBC (680k) by triple digits (+163%). Among younger viewers 18-34, CNN took the top spot outperforming all networks (both broadcast and cable), and in total viewers, CNN posted an impressive 4.830m, ahead of NBC, FOX, and MSNBC.

With anchors and reporting teams live from Washington, DC, and Ukraine, this was CNN’s highest State of the Union Address on record among adults 25-54 and total viewers (not including Presidential First Addresses). Of all First Addresses to Congress and State of the Union Addresses, this was CNN’s highest since Obama’s First Address in 2009.

During the Pre and Post coverage analysis, CNN ranked #2 across cable news in the demo and total viewers, and ranked #1 among younger viewers, easily topping MSNBC by double and triple digits across the board. Moreover, the network also attracted the youngest audience in cable news (59) six years younger than FNC (65) and 12 years younger than MSNBC (71).

CNN Digital reached 38 million digital cross-platform unique visitors on Tuesday, March 1, which surpassed the prior five State of the Union addresses in total day unique visitors, page views and time spent, due in part to continued interest in CNN’s coverage out of Ukraine. Live video starts reached 1.8 million and live concurrent streams peaked at 256K at 9:20pm during the 2022 State of the Union Address across CNN’s owned & operated platforms, which surpassed all prior addresses except for the 2018 State of the Union.

CNN’s 2022 State of the Union coverage (9:15-10:15pm) saw an average audience of 192k users live streaming the coverage (equivalent to the way TV ratings are calculated). TV plus digital live streaming produced a combined average audience of 4.778 million total viewers (digital viewing added another 4.2% to CNN TV’s P2+ average audience).

CNN’s Jake Tapper led the special live coverage from Washington, DC, and Anderson Cooper anchored from Ukraine. They were joined by Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Pam Brown, John King, Don Lemon, Abby Phillip, and Fareed Zakaria.

###