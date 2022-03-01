Bangkok Dusit Medical Services embarks on sponsorship campaign with CNN focused on global health issues and healthy living

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), the largest healthcare network in Thailand, is extending its long-standing partnership with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) with the sponsorship of ‘Vital Signs’ hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, multiple Emmy award-winning chief medical correspondent for CNN.

The partnership includes BDMS being the exclusive global sponsor of CNN’s renowned show ‘Vital Signs’ which is committed to bringing viewers health stories from all over the world. Airing in March 2022, the new series of ‘Vital Signs’ will offer a global perspective on how health issues are detected, treated and handled socially. In addition, a series of stories will launch on the ‘Vital Signs’ digital hub, to highlight key health issues that Dr. Sanjay Gupta will explore in the show and build awareness around healthy living. This partnership also continues BDMS’ sponsorship of flagship news program ‘Anderson Cooper 360’ on CNN International’s Asia feed.

“In a world that has been transformed by a global pandemic, health has risen to the top of people’s priorities. With healthcare being more essential than ever, we are thrilled to be collaborating with our long-term partner BDMS as exclusive sponsor of our programming about global health issues and solutions,’’ said Rob Bradley, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial. “Building on our previous partnership on championing healthy living, this cross-platform campaign will continue to inspire global audiences with impactful stories about healthcare topics and create awareness around healthy living.”

Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, President, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited shared, “At the forefront of healthcare excellence, BDMS is committed to telling stories related to health and wellness. In line with our new campaign ‘In Our Good Hands’, we believe this collaboration with our long-standing partner CNN will instill the perspective of how good health is life’s most precious gift and illustrate the importance of having a healthcare network one can rely on.”

Through the sponsorship and advertising campaign with CNN, BDMS aims to strengthen its positioning as a trusted healthcare network, both domestically and internationally, and to showcase Thailand’s medical prowess as a leading destination for quality medical care. This aligns with Thailand’s high standing as a medical tourism destination with the country currently ranked #5 globally within the 2020-2021 Medical Tourism Index.

-Ends-

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN’s properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world’s leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world’s most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com