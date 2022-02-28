CNN Audio Launches Three New Podcasts

CNN Audio continues to expand its podcast programming with the launch of three exciting new projects.

DIVERSIFYING

Fostering insightful discussions about how the financial system can work for us, instead of against us, host Delyanne Barros—nationally recognized money expert also known as Delyanne The Money Coach on TikTok and Instagram—creates a space for people who have traditionally been left out of conversations around personal finance, and who are often faced with the challenge of balancing cultural expectations against their own financial needs. New episodes drop each Monday.

Listen:

Episode 1: Student Loans, A Dumpster Fire

Delyanne explores a financial system that asks us to take on debt to get ahead.

Episode 2: Tackling Your Student Debt

Delyanne is joined by debt expert Nika Booth to discuss options for paying off your loans, their money mistakes, and steps you can take to feel more in control of your debt.

TUG OF WAR

In its first season, Tug of War took listeners to the most volatile corners of the world to document some of the greatest power struggles of our time—a mission that now feels more relevant than ever. In a special open-ended season, CNN reporters both here and on the ground offer us historical, political, and social context for the Russia/Ukraine conflict in a way that only CNN can. New episodes drop Sunday and Wednesday.

Listen: How Far Will Putin Go?

Clarissa Ward and producer Brent Swails discuss what they’re seeing on the ground in Kyiv and Putin’s possible end game.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

From the team behind CNN’s 5 Things, you can now find CNN’s Breaking News Alerts to your favorite podcast app. Previously only available to smart speaker listeners, this audio version of CNN’s breaking news alerts offer podcast listeners a more contextualized understanding of breaking news. To be alerted as soon as the latest episode is available, follow the show in your podcast app and allow push notifications for the series.

Listen: Ukrainian delegation agrees to meet with Russians at Belarus border

