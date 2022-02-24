CNN coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

CNN continues to cover the escalating crisis between Ukraine and Russia with multiple teams in key positions across the two countries.

CNN’s Senior International Correspondent Matthew Chance, Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward and Senior National Security Correspondent Alex Marquardt are in Kyiv covering the latest developments from the Ukrainian capital.

CNN’s International Security Editor Nick Paton Walsh is in Mykolaiv.

In Lviv, CNN Anchors Erin Burnett, Michael Holmes and Chief National Security Correspondent Jim Sciutto anchor their respective shows across CNN/US and CNN International. They are joined by journalist Atika Shubert.

In Russia CNN’s International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson and journalist Jill Dougherty cover the latest updates from Moscow, while Senior International Correspondent Fred Pleitgen reports from the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border.

CNN Senior International Correspondent Arwa Damon is in Przemyśl, Poland near the Ukrainian border while CNN International Correspondent Scott McLean also reports near the Ukraine-Poland border.

