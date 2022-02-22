CNN Audio To Premiere New Podcast Diversifying

Nationally Recognized Money Expert, Delyanne Barros, Joins CNN Audio to Host New Weekly Podcast Series Focused on Bringing Financial Empowerment and Savviness to New-Generation Investors

Trailer: Listen Here

CNN Audio is continuing to expand its podcast programming with the upcoming debut of Diversifying on February 28, a new weekly podcast that’s putting the personal back into personal finance.

Fostering insightful discussions about how the financial system can work for us, instead of against us, host Delyanne Barros—nationally recognized money expert also known as Delyanne The Money Coach on TikTok and Instagram—creates a welcome space for people of color, women, single households, and others who have traditionally been left out of conversations around personal finance.

Throughout the series, Barros speaks with real people, as well as with money experts, who are faced with the challenge of balancing cultural expectations with their own financial needs. Whether that’s struggling to negotiate pay as a woman of color, or supporting one’s parents as they enter retirement, Diversifying offers listeners actionable steps toward better financial health, all while validating struggles with money—no matter what the starting point.

“We all want financial stability, but not everyone knows how to make it happen in a way that speaks to their individual needs and experiences,” says Barros. “In Diversifying, we’re going to be helping people discover their financial empowerment with actionable advice, while also having real conversations that acknowledge the systemic, emotional and cultural barriers to building wealth.”

Each week, Diversifying will explore financial topics such as renting versus buying, student loans, the cost of having a child, climate-conscious investing, generational wealth, negotiating salary/benefits and much more.

Diversifying will premiere with its first two episodes and will be available to listen at cnn.com/diversifying, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and on all major podcast platforms. Subsequent episodes will be released every Monday.

About Delyanne Barros

Delyanne Barros is a nationally recognized money expert and ex-employment attorney. Like many people, she found herself confused and frustrated when it came to managing her money and growing wealth. She had racked up $150,000 of student loan debt and barely understood her 401k. After many failed attempts at the NYC real estate market, she discovered the power of investing through the stock market. She launched Delyanne The Money Coach LLC after she realized that millennials and Gen Z were not getting the help they needed to build generational wealth. She is now a millionaire and on track to retire early by 45. Her goal is to show investors that they do not need to wait to become debt-free or earn six figures in order to reach financial freedom. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok under the handle @delyannethemoneycoach.

