CNN TO PARTNER WITH GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY FOR SERIES OF IN-PERSON ‘CITIZEN’ EVENTS

All Events Accessible to Virtual Audience Nationwide, First Event to be Held Wednesday, March 2nd at 7pmET

CNN is thrilled to partner with the George Washington University to expand the network’s civic engagement platform CITIZEN by CNN with a series of in-person CITIZEN events that will also continue to engage a virtual audience. CITIZEN by CNN brings people together for conversations on the issues that matter most to them. These events will feature CNN journalists in discussion with newsmakers and featured guests on the most pressing issues facing Americans today while encouraging audiences to be informed and get engaged in the civic process. The invite only conversations will be held in-person. Each CITIZEN by CNN event will also continue to be accessible to a virtual audience nationwide.

The first of these events will take place on GW’s Foggy Bottom Campus in Washington, D.C., the day after President Biden delivers his State of the Union address on Wednesday, March 2nd at 7pmET and will feature a conversation with CNN’s Brianna Keilar, John King, Abby Phillip and Manu Raju with analysis of the President’s address and news of day. Join them and submit your own questions by reserving your virtual seat here.

“The George Washington University is a global research institution with a community of scholars committed to addressing some of the most challenging problems of our time,” GW President Mark S. Wrighton said. “As a partner to the Citizen by CNN series, our university is helping to inform the public, facilitating civil discourse on critical issues, and giving our students and other members of our community access to engage with the leaders who are shaping our country and the world today.”

The remainder of the dates for CITIZEN by CNN’s in-person events with GW will be announced at a future time.

Press Contact: Dylan.Rose.Geerlings@warnermedia.com

###