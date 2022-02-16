Students around the world renew their commitment to the fight against modern-day slavery on CNN’s #MyFreedomDay

In its sixth year, CNN’s #MyFreedomDay — a student-led day of action, supported by CNN and driven on social media — will take place on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

CNN will rally efforts around “The Choices You Make, The Actions You Take”, calling on young people all over the world to take the #MyFreedomDay Pledge – 10 concrete actions they can take to help fight against modern slavery.

Students can take the pledge here and join a global effort that will see thousands of schools and organizations from around the world participating, with more than 100 countries represented. Activities being planned this year among student groups will vary widely, and include live theatrical performances, film screenings, forums, fundraising for local non-profit organizations, among others.

Participants are encouraged to share their pledge on social media, using the #MyFreedomDay hashtag, and call on their peers to join them. CNN will also showcase what these students, schools and communities are doing to fight slavery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and at cnn.com/myfreedomday.

On March 16 itself, CNN correspondents will be reporting from schools all over the world engaged in #MyFreedomDay, in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas. Special coverage kicks off at 11:30am ET, with a half-hour special dedicated to #MyFreedomDay on Connect the World with Becky Anderson.

Mike McCarthy, EVP and General Manager of CNN International, said: “The pandemic has touched every aspect of life in every corner of the planet, and has also made young people even more keenly aware of the role they can play in finding solutions to the world’s problems and effecting lasting change. #MyFreedomDay has become a powerful way to harness the passion and energy of youth around the world. Once again, we will help amplify their voices alongside CNN’s long-standing commitment to making slavery a thing of the past.”

Watch highlights of last year’s #MyFreedomDay – which reached more than 140 countries – here.

For more information visit cnn.com/myfreedomday.

About The CNN Freedom Project

The CNN Freedom Project produces original reports, articles, and documentaries on human trafficking in all of its forms – from debt bondage in India to sex trafficking rings in Southern California and African slaves in the Sinai desert. Since its launch in 2011, the multi-award-winning CNN Freedom Project is among the most successful and highly visible programming initiatives on CNN International. It has generated more than 1,000 investigative stories of modern-day slavery from across six continents. Various NGOs report that these CNN Freedom Project stories have contributed to changing laws and corporate policies, led to more than 1,000 survivors receiving assistance and sparked more than $24 million in donations to anti-trafficking organizations. www.cnn.com/freedom