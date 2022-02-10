CNN Presents “Kickoff in Los Angeles: A CNN-Bleacher Report Special”

Hosted by CNN’s Andy Scholes Along With CNN’s Coy Wire

Airs Saturday, February 12 at 2:30pmET

Before the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off in Super Bowl LVI, join CNN for a half-hour special ahead of the big game, hosted by CNN Sports anchor Andy Scholes, along with CNN Sports anchor Coy Wire. Scholes will take viewers inside the Super Bowl experience from SoFi Stadium in host city Los Angeles, while NFL veteran Wire contributes from the Winter Olympics in China. CNN+ hosts Cari Championand Jemele Hill will provide coverage in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVI.

“Kickoff in Los Angeles: A CNN-Bleacher Report Special” will feature Champion to discuss diversity issues in the NFL, as well as the star-studded half-time show that includes Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Two-time Super Bowl champ Peyton Manning will join the show to discuss his upcoming Super Bowl ad, his popular ManningCast he hosts with his brother and NFL veteran Eli Manning, his comedic turn on Saturday Night Live, and the retirement of fellow quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady.

“Kickoff in Los Angeles: A CNN-Bleacher Report Special” airs Saturday, February 12 at 2:30pmET on CNN.

