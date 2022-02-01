CNN to deliver comprehensive coverage of 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing

As athletes and officials begin to arrive in Beijing ahead of the Winter Olympics, CNN is poised to bring 24-hour comprehensive coverage of the two-week event across its TV, digital and social platforms from Beijing.

With the Opening Ceremony just days away, CNN International correspondents David Culver and Selina Wang will be live from Beijing reporting on the latest breaking news. With 11,000 international arrivals expected to shuttle through three competition zones up to 111 miles apart, they will also report on the challenges of maintaining Covid protocols as the pandemic continues.

They will be joined on the ground at one of the key competition venues by CNN Sports anchor & correspondent Coy Wire. He will interview the breakout stars and unlikely heroes as well as deliver all the latest sporting results and headlines.

CNN Beijing Bureau Chief Steven Jiang will also provide in-depth analysis and commentary on the key issues surrounding these Games, including diplomatic boycotts over China’s human rights record, and increasing tensions between China and the U.S and its key allies.

CNN Digital will have complete coverage, analysis and special features throughout the Games, including a live blog led by CNN Digital China reporter Nectar Gan. There will also be special Olympics editions of CNN’s ‘Meanwhile in China’ newsletter, an analysis of Chinese society, politics and foreign policy tailored to a global audience.

Finally, there will be a special episode of CNN’s Marketplace Asia, hosted by Selina Wang, exploring the newest technologies deployed during the Games, including China’s digital currency.

Follow CNN’s reporters on the ground in Beijing on Twitter: David Culver, Selina Wang, Coy Wire, Steven Jiang and Nectar Gan.