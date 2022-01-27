CNN+ To Premiere Land of The Giants: Titans of Tech, a CNN Original Series Coming To The New Streaming Service at Launch

Series is Produced by Vox Media Studios and Based on Recode’s Award-Winning Podcast

NEW YORK – (January 27, 2022) – CNN+ will premiere Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech, a new CNN Original Series produced by Vox Media Studios, about the biggest and most important technology companies of our time. The new series will debut exclusively on CNN+, the much-anticipated streaming subscription service that is set to launch in spring 2022 and will contribute to CNN+’s slate of original, on demand programming from the award-winning and critically acclaimed group at CNN Original Series and will be available at launch.

Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech investigates the meteoric rise of Meta (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google. Based on the podcast from Recode by Vox and the Vox Media Podcast Network, this timely documentary series explores the full and complicated history of these organizations, from their humble beginnings to their present-day standing as global powerhouses. Combining rarely seen archival footage and exclusive interviews from experts and tech insiders, this five-part series illuminates new insights in their origin stories with a focus on their iconic founders: Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Reed Hastings, Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Exploring every twist and turn, audiences will witness the dramatic evolution of these corporate behemoths from the underdog to the top dog.

“We are excited to adapt Recode’s popular franchise and bring Land of the Giants to CNN+ to show how big tech and its leaders impact our daily lives on an individual and global level,” said Chad Mumm, SVP and Head of Entertainment for Vox Media Studios.

The technologies created by Meta, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google have transformed modern society, forever altering the way we communicate, shop, date, work and think. But at what cost? Over this season, Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech will answer this question through a careful exploration of the current controversies surrounding these tech giants, pondering what the future holds for them — and for the world at large.

“As we expand the CNN Original Series footprint to our new streaming service, we continue to invest in dynamic and thought-provoking programming,” said Amy Entelis, EVP for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “We are excited to partner with Vox Media Studios on this captivating deep dive into the key players in Silicon Valley and look forward to sharing with CNN+ subscribers at launch.”

Executive producers for Land of the Giants: Titans of Tech are David Rivera, Emily Anderson, Chad Mumm, and Mark W. Olsen for Vox Media Studios; Peter Kafka and Samantha Oltman for Recode by Vox; Nishat Kurwa and Marty Moe for Vox Media Podcast Network; and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series.

More information about CNN+ lineup will be available in the weeks to come. Set to debut in Q1 2022, announcements made to date about CNN+ can be found via the CNN Press Room.

About CNN Original Series

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions, and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN Films for CNN Worldwide. Lyle Gamm, senior vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series. Since 2012, the team has produced over 40 CNN Original Series, including the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Emmy Award-winning United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and critically acclaimed series including This is Life with Lisa Ling, First Ladies, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, the “Decades” series, American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, The History of Comedy, Race for the White House, and many others. For more information about CNN Original Series, please follow @CNNOriginals via Twitter, and join Keep Watching, our exclusive, members-only community that enables fans to stay engaged with their favorite CNN Original Series & Films https://cnn.it/3qOXGNz .

About Vox Media Studios

Vox Media Studios is one of the leading independent studios producing premium non-fiction and scripted programming for television, OTT, podcasts, films, and brand partners. Vox Media Studios is an Emmy-winning full-service production studio that works both independently and in partnership with Vox Media’s category-leading editorial networks—Curbed, The Cut, Eater, Grub Street, Intelligencer, New York Magazine, Polygon, Recode, SB Nation, The Strategist, The Verge, Vox, and Vulture—to extend the company’s storytelling capabilities to the most relevant modern platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube Originals, HBO, and CNN. Vox Media Studios is also home to the award-winning Vox Media Podcast Network and the Academy Award winning storytelling powerhouse, Epic.

