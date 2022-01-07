How to Watch Fareed Zakaria’s THE FIGHT TO SAVE AMERICAN DEMOCRACY

Preview: https://vimeo.com/661257999

As America reaches the one year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capital, viewers can watch CNN’s Fareed Zakaria examination of the state of the threats to American democracy in The Fight to Save American Democracy. The special debuts Sunday, Jan. 9 at 9:00pm ET&PT on CNN and CNN International. The one-hour Fareed Zakaria special will encore Monday, Jan. 10 at 9:00pm ET on CNN.

As always, Zakaria offers lessons from American history, and from abroad, for meeting this defining struggle of these deeply troubling times. Interviewed for The Fight to Save American Democracy are:

Madeleine Albright , U.S. Secretary of State (Clinton Administration, 1997-2001); author, Fascism: A Warning (2019)

, U.S. Secretary of State (Clinton Administration, 1997-2001); author, (2019) Anne Applebaum , author, Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism (2021)

, author, (2021) Benjamin Ginsberg , Republican election lawyer

, Republican election lawyer Benjamin Carter Hett , author, The Nazi Menace: Hitler, Churchill, Roosevelt, Stalin, and the Road to War (2021)

, author, (2021) Robert Kagan , contributing columnist, The Washington Post

, contributing columnist, The Washington Post Steven Levitsky , co-author, How Democracies Die (2019)

, co-author, (2019) Jon Meacham , author, Franklin and Winston: An Intimate Portrait of an Epic Friendship (2004)

, author, (2004) Lisa Pine , author, Debating Genocide (2018)

, author, (2018) Daniel Ziblatt, co-author, How Democracies Die (2019)

The Fight to Save American Democracy will stream live for subscribers on Sunday, Jan. 9, via CNNgo (CNN.com/go), via CNNgo apps (Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV), and on CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. The Fight to Save American Democracy will also be available on demand via cable and satellite systems, CNNgo platforms, and CNN mobile apps, beginning Monday, Jan. 10.

